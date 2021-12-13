Editor: I find it amusing that Kurt Krueger wants a manager instead of a lawyer for President Trump when the one-term, twice-impeached president files bankruptcy. Four times? Or was it Six? I can’t keep count. His business failures were real. If the former President can file bankruptcy when he gets into a pinch why do others have to suffer?
1. 1991: Trump’s Taj Mahal
2. 1992: First two Atlantic City casinos owned by Trump
3. 1992: Second of two Atlantic City casinos owned by Trump.
4. 1992: Trump’s Plaza Hotel in New York City
5. 2004: Trump’s Hotel and casino resorts
6. 2009: Trump’s Entertainment resorts. And this is the man you would vote to ruin — oops, I meant run our country? I would rather have a lawyer any day.
Nina Gregersen
Lake Havasu City
