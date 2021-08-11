Editor: I read the News-Herald every day and all I read is people whining about covid-19, the vaccine, the present president and the twice-impeached, one-term former president.
How did people react when the other presidents were in office, or better yet, during the election? I have been voting since the days of Lyndon B. Johnson and in all the years I have voted there has never been such hate such evil such lying until now. We used to be a country that voted for the candidate of our choice hoping they would win, but if they didn’t we got on with our lives and proceeded to get along.
Not anymore. All I hear is pissing and moaning. You don’t like Biden? Well, too bad. He is the President of the United States; deal with it. I had to deal with the other guy so fair is fair.
You don’t want to get the vaccine? Fine. Personally I did get the shot and in doing so kept my family safe and I know I won’t affect anyone else. Sure, I had a minor reaction after the second shot. Within 24 hrs. I was fine. But what about the 600,000 plus who died? Many say it was the flu disguised, really? Have you seen anyone on ventilators from the flu?
Isn’t it interesting that every country is fighting Covid 19 and now fighting the delta variant. I am hearing there are other variants not far behind. But while other countries are vaccinating their people faster the US, apparently our citizens are the least vaccinated. Yes, the vaccinated can get Covid as did Senator Lindsey who announced this week but as he pointed out he had a mild case and didn’t die. While it is possible some may get affected the shots help reduce the severity of the illness. And what about kids under 12 who can’t get the vaccine yet? The American Academy of Pediatrics said that as of July 29, almost 4.2 million children have tested positive for the virus, nearly 72,000 last week. Since May 2020 more than 17,000 kids have been hospitalized with covid-19 and 358 have died.
I don’t have kids but these children are the future, if we even have a future.
Nina Gregersen
Lake Havasu City
