Editor: It’s obvious Nina Gregersen understands neither economics nor politics. Biden gave us some of our own money back. The government has no money other than what it takes from taxpayers. People who received stimulus money yet paid no taxes are the only ones who received “free money”. It makes more sense to vote for someone who let’s you keep more of your own money in the first place, than someone who will raise all of our taxes to pay for “his gift”.
Nita Scates
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
And what is your take on the $2 trillion tax scam put forth by the twice-impeached, lying, crook to his wealthy conies?
President Biden's - the man elected by the American people to give us all hope for a better America - stimulus has already proven to be an economic boon because average American receiving the money actually spend it, unlike wealthy pukes who stash it off-shore.
