Bigger concerns
Editor: Poor Kandi Finfrock! She's all upset about kids going to drag queen shows, and how it's affecting the morality of our future generations. However, I've never seen a word from her about kids being murdered in our schools by crazy men with assault rifles. Never a word about how the left gets very upset seeing children die, but the right doesn't want to talk about it. Right after each mass shooting, if anyone brings up gun control legislation, the right accuses them of "politicizing", or they say, "now is not the time to talk about it". In every case, a few weeks go by, and it gets forgotten. She never seems to have a problem with that.
She also gets very upset seeing solar panels and windmills in the middle of nowhere. Never a word from her about ugly smokestacks belching coal smoke in our cities. I'm sure many of the lung diseases suffered in this country are a result of that. I know for a fact that coal dust blowing off train cars causes a rise in cancer rates along trains' routes. That's been studied and proven. Apparently, once again, premature death doesn't bother her at all.
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
