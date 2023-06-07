Editor: Stuart Flamm has the strange idea that communism is a form of socialism. Well, I just had to check that out, and here’s what I found.
Socialism and communism both place much value on creating a more equal society and removing class privilege.
The biggest difference between them is that socialism is compatible with liberty and democracy, while communism depends on an authoritarian state to create an “equal society” that denies basic liberties. Also this: fascism is a dictatorial form of political ideology.
Socialism is an ideology where individuals own the means of production.
A fascist ruler wields supreme power and authority over a country. Rulers of socialist nations distribute power and authority among the states.
Oh my! Does that mean we’re already a democratic socialist country? We have a government of many representatives of the people, not just one ruler, and we distribute power among our states!
Does this mean that if you conservatives re-elect trump, we’ll have a fascist authoritarian leader again? What about DeSantis? He’s pretty authoritarian, too. You all really should stop sucking up Fox’s lies.
They lie about the Biden’s peddling influence, but never a word about how trump never gave up his businesses, the money Jared and Ivanka made in his administration, the help Ivanka’s businesses got from China, or the two billion dollars Jared got from Saudi Arabia. That’s how authoritarians operate.
