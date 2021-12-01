Editor: In answer to Kurt Krueger’s letter of Nov. 24, are you saying by good vs. evil, God vs. Satan, etc. that the left is on the side of Satan? You don’t believe there are any good people on the left, do you? You don’t think anyone on the left believes in God, but worships Satan? You couldn’t be more wrong! There are many on the left praying for God to save us from your crazy right-wing ideas. My goodness, there are righties still camped out in Dallas, waiting for JFK and JFK, Jr. to come back from the dead! What religion teaches that anyone’s body can come back from the dead? Religions teach resurrection...of the soul, not the body!
As for Pelosi’s values, well, she’s a Catholic, and being raised Catholic, I can surmise that she holds the Ten Commandments as her standard for behavior, I’ve read that she says the rosary regularly. That means she knows the Virgin Mary is an advocate for us to her Son, Jesus. Fauci is Italian, so he was probably raised with good Catholic values too.
Now then, what about the values of a Republican like Paul Gosar? Does he advocate murder? It would sure seem so. Even his siblings warn us about what an evil creature he is.
Then we have Kyle Rittenhouse, a child with a weapon who broke the law to go find trouble under the guise of “helping businesses.” Why would anyone think he’s innocent? Why weren’t his parents charged with child neglect? That weird mother actually drove him there with his gun! Anyone else would have had their child taken from them, but not these right-wingnuts!
Your values are very skewed, as are all your right-wing allies! You should find a church, go there, and pray for your soul and the souls of all Republicans. Maybe God will save you!
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
