Editor: This week Mohave District 5 residents got a letter from Supervisor, Ron Gould, telling us how he has split our covid relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act among all of us. Each person’s share is $165. Sounds fair, right? Except that you have to fill out a questionnaire qualifying you for these funds. You must show proof you were negatively impacted by the virus. You also have to supply a copy of your Social Security card, driver’s license, or state issued ID, voter registration if you’re registered, and a utility bill dated within the last three months.
I’m sure at least half this town won’t qualify. Many are retired, so employment wasn’t affected, and no children to educate at home and provide food for. So, Ron, where does the money go that you won’t be giving out? I’m sure many who would have gotten that money would have given it to charitable organizations, especially the food bank. We won’t have that option, though, so we just have to wonder where our share is going. This was just a political ploy to hand out checks with your name on them, so those receiving them will remember your name at election time. The right thing to do would have been to use all the money for something that would benefit all your constituents, but they really don’t mean much to you, do they?
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
