Editor: I spent the first nine years of my education (K-8) in Catholic school.
There was prayer every day, followed by religion (it was a subject), which included our Catechism studies and conversations from the nuns about the Bible and religious topics. I remember learning from my friends in public school that there was no prayer, or religion class.
We also learned all the other subjects kids in public schools learned, including history.
Many of our history classes centered around the Catholic missionaries of the early days in our country, and how the native tribes in our area tortured and killed many of these missionaries.
The nuns seemed awfully heavy on the torture and death parts of the story. Do I hate native Americans, especially the tribes that lived in the area I grew up in? Of course not! As I matured and learned more about the world and the people who’ve inhabited it, I developed a more objective view. In fact, I never felt much animosity towards those early tribes, anyway. I always figured if the tables were turned and we white settlers were here first, we would have done the same. Now, even though Kandi Finfrock and other Republicans spout off about critical race theory, it’s not being taught in our schools. It’s an advanced course taught in law schools. Even if it was taught in grammar and high school, will it make kids hate themselves or people of color? I doubt it very much.
Now, let me address prayer, and teaching Biblical studies, or Christianity in public schools. Kandi seems to think that actually happened. When, I have to ask. After I graduated from eighth grade, I went to public high school. No prayers anymore. No religion classes, or discussions about the Bible or anything to do with Christianity. We did learn how religions of the world came to be, and how they affected our society, but not in a biased sense. It was history, that’s it.
I don’t know why Kandi, and other Republicans have all these crazy fears. Why don’t they concentrate on electing people to office who want to lower drug prices, make health care universal to all, save women’s rights, rebuild our infrastructure and address climate change?
These are far more important than worrying about non-existent nonsense.
