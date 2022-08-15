Editor: I never thought I would disagree with Jim Rosensweet on anything, but I was floored by his last letter stating that he thinks Biden should pardon Trump. I had almost forgotten about it over a busy weekend, but then today I read the same thought from your guest columnist, David McGrath. He compares today’s situation with Gerald Ford pardoning Nixon, but I need to point out the difference between then and now.
Nixon was a liar and a crook, for sure, but he never considered himself a god, a genius and the only one who could “save” America. This is all Trump has done since day one. Also, Nixon had people who had voted for him and tried to defend him, but he didn’t have a cult following of people dressed in “Nixon garb”, no posters of Nixon with an AR-15 in his hands, sporting a body like Rambo, and no one making up crazy excuses for him, or just stating they simply don’t care what he’s done, they love him anyway. If prosecuting Trump brings on a civil war, so be it. What’s the alternative? Pardon him, and he’ll never go away, nor will his constant spewing of garbage out of his large pie hole. His cult will have considered it a win for them, and the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and all the other neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups will grow stronger, more confidant and more powerful. If we allow this to happen, we’ll be living in Nazi Germany in no time. Trump may end up back in office, but I doubt he’ll live much longer, considering his lifestyle. Maybe the next autocrat will be even worse. God help us if we let Trump and his minions get away with this.
