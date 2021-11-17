Editor: I couldn’t help but chuckle just a bit at the editorial in the Nov. 9 issue of the paper, entitled “Supply Chain Issues Make a Good Case for Shopping Locally”.
First, if we’re having supply chain issues, why would Havasu magically have everything you need? Also, it suggests we buy goods made in America. What goods would that be? Nothing’s made here anymore!
Now, how about pricing in our fair town? Our car dealerships do not deal at all. Many people go out of town to buy cars because by spending a little money to drive there and have a couple meals out, they save thousands. I know because we’ve saved that much three different times. I remember reading even our city leaders bought cars from out of town dealers.
Many people complain that businesses don’t return their calls, or workers don’t show up to do a job they promised to do. Twice, my husband was physically threatened by two different businessmen (and I use the term loosely!) on our own property!
Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to shop in actual stores, preferably locally. I don’t want to see Jeff Bezos make more billions, but I don’t see much in the way of alternatives.
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
