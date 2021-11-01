I read the headline “Architect on Job for Catalyst Project” in this morning’s paper, and I thought “how stupid!” Why does this dumb town want to put up a big, ugly building in that nice downtown park? For business, of course! Why can’t you use the old Hastings building for your business? Better yet, why do you need a building at all? So business people can meet, is what I’ve gotten from what’s been reported. How silly! You have mixers every month, or at least you used to before Covid. I’m sure you’re still getting together, however, because this town, in general, has treated Covid almost like a joke!
I say leave the park alone, except to maybe plant some shade trees and install a few benches. It’s a perfect spot in the middle of downtown to relax, and take in the daily activity. We’ll never have another spot like this in such a location. The taxpayers of this town deserve this. This businesses have enough resources of their own!
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
