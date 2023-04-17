Editor: I usually agree with everything Dave Tunnell says, but not with that letter on April 14! You don’t want to see former President Trump prosecuted, or thrown in a filthy cell, where he truly belongs? I would love nothing better than to see him in more orange than he wears now.
Also, people who lie and insult others don’t become good because they die.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.