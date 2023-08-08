Editor: I read the letter of Aug. 2 by William Sparks, and I’d like to remind him that I already explained in my previous letter, that I know the difference between being social and socialism. My exact words were: “I’m not advocating a socialistic government”. What I object to is being labeled “socialist” for wanting our tax dollars to be spent on things for the common good, like keeping up our roads and bridges and making affordable healthcare available to all. These are things Republicans don’t even want to discuss, they just want to call names. Socialist, communist, fascist, they don’t even know the difference, but that doesn’t stop them. I mentioned Trump’s 31,000 lies. You wonder where I heard that. Just on every news outlet throughout the world, except, of course, Fox, Newsmax or OAN, but who’s counting those liars? The only honest thing trump ever said was that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and “his people” would still vote for him. He was right. With every new crime he gets indicted for, “his people” worship him even more.
NJ Rose
(1) comment
Public opinion and other research show that millions of evangelical Trump followers are radicalized and support (and a not insignificant number of which are willing to participate in) acts of violence on Donald Trump's behalf in the name of a MAGA holy war if he were to issue such a declaration. As seen on Jan. 6 and beyond, such people are capable of doing anything to get and keep corrupt power. Why? Because they are engaged in a holy war by their "God."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.