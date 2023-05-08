Editor: Just returned from a long drive...almost 6,000 miles to be exact. Went from here to Texas, where we saw some wonderful sights. Then on to a large party in New York state by way of Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
On the way home, we went through a little of Pennsylvania again, and Ohio. Then through Indiana, Oklahoma and Missouri — well, you get the picture.
Of course, there’s the lovely green stuff popping out all over, as well as many flowers. We also saw miles and miles of windmills in Texas and Arkansas.
Many solar farms in Kentucky and other places.
One thing we only had the displeasure of seeing twice was a Trump flag and a faded Trump 2020 sign. Across this whole big country, just two references to the big, orange thing. Even in all those southern and midwestern “evangelical” and “heartland” states!
So, Havasu, with all your flags a flyin, you can truly hold claim to being the right-wing crackpot capital of this great country! Arentcha proud?
(1) comment
Say NJ aren't you proud of yourself for driving all those miles. You didn't say that you were driving a EV. If you weren't then shame on you. After all your loser hero wants everybody to drive one. You know you probably drove through at least one or two demorat states in your trip. So why didn't you pick one to call your new home. You know you are out of place here in Havasu along with your few friends. So why don't you call a meeting with your demorat friends and pick a place lets say Chicago to move to where you will fit right in. These sanctuary cites need all the help they can get from people like you that support Bidens open border policy. Buy the way the walls are closing in on Biden and his crime family but I'm sure you aren't hearing the latest when all you listen to is CNN and MSNBS. LETS GO BRANDON.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.