Editor: I have to address the letter of May 18 regarding socialism. America has never been, isn’t now, and never will be a socialist country.
First, because there are no Democrats who want a totally socialist country.
Most of us “radical lefties” just want a peaceful society where working people can make a decent living, children can go to school without being murdered, women have control of their own bodies and our states can continue to operate as a union, collectively bargaining for things we need and support.
We’ve always adopted some socialistic ideas in this country. That’s why we have Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Our wonderful interstate highway system was also a socialistic idea. I don’t see anyone breathing down our necks on how we spend our SS checks, or how we pursue our medical care (except for you republicans trying to control women!), or where we choose to travel on our roads.
What you should be worried about is fascism. It’s brewing among you right wingers, and it’s getting ready to boil over.
You had trump giving huge tax breaks to the wealthy and to corporations, while the working class got peanuts. You’re now starting to worship a man in Florida who chooses to fight with Mickey Mouse and ban books.
The more against womens’ rights they are, the more you people worship them. You listen to an entity that calls itself “Q” and spouts crazy conspiracy theories, but logic escapes you.
You say you want a better life for your kids and grandkids, yet you republicans oppose any kind of gun control legislation, as kids keep getting shot to death in school.
All over the country, Republicans are working with industry to loosen child labor laws, so they can pay lower wages than they would pay adults. Fourteen and fifteen year olds working in meat packing plants, and on construction jobs will not be a better life for them. Your fascist goals are what’s going to ruin this country, and it’s already started.
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
