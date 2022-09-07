Editor: It seems Republicans don’t see or hear what’s happening right in front of them, and they do see and hear things that never happened.

Take Biden’s speech. He went out of his way to iterate that he was not talking about all Republicans, or even the majority of Republicans. He was only addressing the problem of the MAGA Trumpers.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.