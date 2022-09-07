Editor: It seems Republicans don’t see or hear what’s happening right in front of them, and they do see and hear things that never happened.
Take Biden’s speech. He went out of his way to iterate that he was not talking about all Republicans, or even the majority of Republicans. He was only addressing the problem of the MAGA Trumpers.
He told you he wanted to be perfectly clear about that, but you all keep ranting that he’s vilifying all Republicans!
Now about the Black Lives Matter movement. That started out of sheer frustration from the killing of unarmed black people, and the attitude of police that blacks committing minor crimes deserve to die. They are not the judge or the jury.
Their job is simply to arrest, not kill people. Yes, there was talk about funding the police differently, not defunding. The police aren’t equipped to handle mental illness cases, and you can blame Reagan for all the crazy people running free today. He’s the one who closed all the mental institutions.
I remember Trump sending out police in unmarked vans and snatching people off the street. I also remember seeing white women and men locking arms, protecting the peaceful protesters from the police.
Whenever there has been protests, there are the handful of lawless ones who loot the stores and harm buildings. You see only them, and overlook the reasons for the protests.
At the Jan. 6 coup attempt, your lawful, cop loving citizens beat on cops with the American flag. Some even attached knives to the ends of flagpoles. Really patriotic!
The minute the FBI finally went after Trump, you all yelled to defund the FBI. Finfrock goes so far as to call them the KGB! Even though the head is a Trump appointee, we can’t touch poor bone spurs!
Eighty one million people voted for Biden. Get over it, stop the name calling, and really take stock at the harm trump has done to this country, including causing the death of hundreds of thousands with his cavalier attitude toward Covid.
