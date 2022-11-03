Editor: Let me just correct a few things Kandi Finfrock said in her letter of Nov. 2.
David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, was not a leftist. He was known online to promote Qanon conspiracy theories, Pizzagate, the innocence of Hitler, Holocaust denial, and antisemitic statements. He also pushed covid-19 vaccine misinformation.
Years ago, he hooked up with Gypsy Taub, a prominent face of the 2013 San Francisco Public Nudity Movement. Both were aggressive public nudists. She stated that his mental condition deteriorated over the years, and he got into hard drugs. You can thank Ron Reagan for closing all the mental hospitals, so we have nuts like him running around free.
Until 2014, he was a Green Party supporter. He stated he saw Nancy Pelosi as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. He was carrying zip ties, rope, tape and another hammer in a backpack because he planned to kidnap her. San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, stated his attack was politically motivated, based on the statements he made that night, while in custody being questioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.