Editor: Let me just correct a few things Kandi Finfrock said in her letter of Nov. 2.

David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, was not a leftist. He was known online to promote Qanon conspiracy theories, Pizzagate, the innocence of Hitler, Holocaust denial, and antisemitic statements. He also pushed covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

