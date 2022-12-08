Editor: Last week I was driving north on State Route 95. I entered the turning lane for Staples Plaza, along with a truck in front of me. As we waited for southbound traffic to pass, suddenly someone in the inside southbound lane stopped and waved the truck to turn!
That driver started, hesitantly, to go, but traffic was coming in the outside lane, so there he was, a sitting duck. He finally got through, and the driver starts waving me through! At this point, I laid on my horn and motioned for them to go.
They finally did, but the driver behind them stayed there, waving me through, also! So, I continued to lay on the horn and motioned for them to proceed, which they finally did, after several seconds of my horn.
People, road courtesy does NOT mean giving up your right of way to people who are waiting for theirs. It’s not like paying forward for someone’s cup of coffee. It’s bad enough when you do that at intersections, confusing everyone, but to come to a dead stop on a highway is so dangerous, I can’t believe anyone could think it’s a good idea.
Please, for the sake of everyone’s safety, just take your own right of way and move on!
