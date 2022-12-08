Editor: Last week I was driving north on State Route 95. I entered the turning lane for Staples Plaza, along with a truck in front of me. As we waited for southbound traffic to pass, suddenly someone in the inside southbound lane stopped and waved the truck to turn!

That driver started, hesitantly, to go, but traffic was coming in the outside lane, so there he was, a sitting duck. He finally got through, and the driver starts waving me through! At this point, I laid on my horn and motioned for them to go.

