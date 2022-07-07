Editor: I’d like to address Kurt Krueger’s assessment of me. Yes, Kurt, I’m smart enough to know you called me stupid. First off, I did not compare a drag queen show to the shooting in Uvalde. I pointed out the irony of Kandi Finfrock getting upset at that show, but never a word about kids being murdered. Were you too stupid to understand that? Now, the AR-15s: Bringing up the definition of the gun is just deflection from the horror of what it does. Know what? I don’t care what it’s called; it’s a gun designed to use a magazine with enough ammo to kill many people in a short amount of time. How did you come up with the New York Democrat thing? Kind of ignorant, don’t you think?
Ignorance is in this morning’s paper. Kandi’s thanking God that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She thinks this will end the killing of the unborn. Abortions have been performed (and self inflicted) since men started convincing women the only way to prove their love is to put out, or just plain raping them. That would be since the beginning of mankind. Now, the unborn will still be killed, but also many young women and even girls will die, too, just like before Roe v. Wade. Stupid? You bet! My family and I are very entertained every morning by the stupidity and ignorance displayed in most of this paper’s letters to the editor from the MAGAs.
NJ Rose
Lake Havasu City
