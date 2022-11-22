Editor: I would like to address Kurt Krueger’s question: What’s wrong with the America First concept? It’s isolationism. Although U.S. isolationism was not the only cause of World War II it was one of the main reasons for the start of the war because it allowed authoritarian rule to sweep the world with the weakened League of Nations, contributed to the worsening of the Great Depression, and made diplomatic resolve abroad impossible.
According to Stephen J. Hadley, White House foreign policy adviser to George W. Bush, who directed the National Security Council staff, when domestic problems seem overwhelming, there is an instinct to doubt our engagement abroad and say we should be dealing with our own problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.