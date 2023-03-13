Editor: I’m responding to Kandi Finfrock’s letter of March 9. She challenges readers to watch Tucker Carlson’s documentaries on the Biden family.
I challenge you, Kandi, to read the editorial in the March 11 issue of the News-Herald; The one by Jake Whitney revealing how Tuck and the gang on Fox lied about the 2020 election being a fraud, and lied about their loyalty to Trump and his minions. I urge you to read this because you obviously read the paper, and I’m sure you haven’t heard this news from your far-right sources.
Tuck even said in a text that he hates Trump passionately. This isn’t left-wing media chatter. These texts are evidence brought forth in a court of law.
You say Trump is no saint, but hasn’t been convicted of any crimes the media has been accusing him of.
He has always professed to be a “stable genius”, always on top of everything, and in on everyone’s plans.
However, people who’ve worked for him and closely with him in his businesses have been convicted, and he always declares he didn’t know anything about what they did. So, which is it? You can’t be on top of everything and be totally ignorant of everything at the same time.
True, he’s never been convicted. Neither has Hunter Biden. They’ve had that laptop four years now, you’d think they would have found enough to convict him of something, but apparently they haven’t.
Joe Biden has been working for this country for decades. I can’t remember any accusations of him being corrupt until he ran for president. I’ve also never seen any flurry of dislike for him from the right in all those years.
Lastly, you haven’t been called names in this paper because they don’t allow name calling. I was told that personally by the editor.
Do some real research, Kandi, and get your brain oriented to real news, not the money-making schemes of Fox “News.”
Hey NJ you are definitely a loose canon. You said that Hunter has never been convicted of anything, can't you see behind your cloudy eyes that the FBI and DOJ have been compromised. This is why the Bidens have been let off the hook. It's not because they are innocent it's because there is a double standard in how the law is enforced. But lets face the facts, as long as there are demorats in control we will never get the truth. They are masters of deceit and cheating. Their goal is for total control of our lives and freedom of speech is on their radar take away. Another right that they want to take away and that is the 2nd. amendment. You have blinders on that keeps you from seeing how corrupt Biden is. We used to think the Clintons were bad but Biden and his crime family have put the Clintons to shame. Biden is in bed with the Chinese and they are holding his hostage. Also lets not forget Bidens ties to Ukraine. He recently went over to Ukraine with our tax dollars while Ohio was suffering from a train disaster. He has no loyalty to this country and it shows everyday. Biden is a brain dead puppet that has be be constantly propped up by his wife and handlers. And lets not forget that as of now he is known as the worst President in our countries history. This loser has done nothing meaningful for our country during his whole pathetic time sucking off the government and our tax dollars. Also we can't forget that he needs his 10% as he is the big guy.
