Unity? What unity?
Editor: I have to take issue with the editorial on July 24 from Publisher Rich Macke. He talks about unity and brings up Ronald Reagan. I don't see how anything Ron did was for the benefit of all Americans. When the air traffic controllers went on strike, he fired them and brought in scabs to take their jobs. This horrendous union busting, from the former president of a union, the Screen Actors Guild! Also, his ruthless "trickle-down" economics opened the door for the biggest disparity between executive management and the working class that we've ever seen. He's also mostly responsible for closing mental hospitals across the country. That has ended up with constant mass shootings everywhere in this country. Oh, and then there's the Iran Contra affair. Also, how is Mr. Macke for unity when the very next day, the worst cartoon about Biden I've seen yet, is published in your paper? Even after over 60 cases of election fraud have been thrown out of court, even after all the testimony from Republicans that they told Trump the election was not stolen, and he still perpetrated the lie, your cartoon accuses Biden of fixing the election!
(0) comments
