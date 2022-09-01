Editor: So Ed Schweizer is incensed, eh? Biden called the GOP leadership “semi fascists”, not Ed.
I’d call them full-blown fascists. Many are calling the GOP the GQP now, due to the ridiculous belief in fairy tales put forth by some creature calling themselves “Q”. It apparently didn’t bother Ed when Private Bone Spurs said he doesn’t like people who get captured (like John McCain). Nor, when he insulted a Gold Star family. Nor, when he wouldn’t go to the World War II memorial service in France because it was raining. Nor when he called veterans losers and suckers. I’ve been reading the paper for many years now, and I’ve never seen a word from Ed Schweizer being incensed by those things.
