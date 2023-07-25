Editor: I often see comments on the editorial page from righties that we’re headed toward a socialist government, and denouncing socialism in every way. I’d like to remind everyone that socialism is an integral part of life.
Civilization is socialism. We start our lives in a family.
Much is done for us at first, and as we grow, we’re expected to help out, too. Same is true for our neighborhoods, all the way up to our country. I’m not advocating a socialistic government. I’ve always been happy living in this country, with it’s present form of government.
I’m saying we need some socialism just to survive in all areas of life. It’s also known as helping each other. Did any of you ever mow grass or shovel snow for an elderly neighbor? Does that make you a socialist, or a kind human being?
Many of you lament our lack of peace in the world, and the lack of “good Christian values”. However, you also call everyone on the left socialists, communists, Marxists and whatever other nasty things you can think of. Is that going to create peace?
I’m a progressive, as are many friends. None of us eat babies, or have pedophile rings, yet people on the right actually believe this craziness. If people want to use children for sex, but they’re eating the babies, where are they going to get a fresh supply of children when the present ones grow up? Crazy question, but what about crazy beliefs? They won’t create peace.
Another thing that isn’t helping is constantly calling the present administration juvenile names, (old sleepy and giggles Harris, for example), and accusing them of lying.
Trump told over 31,000 documented lies while president, yet never a word about that.
If you really want peace and Christian values to prevail, shut up and pray for them!
“ If people want to use children for sex, but they’re eating the babies, where are they going to get a fresh supply of children when the present ones grow up?” Whoa, slow down NJ! Back off the CBD’s, you know that stuff can cause “hallucinations” like this? [thumbup][huh][whistling][wink] Deaton
Dear NJ and our very own uneducated HG...
What our "Government" and its followers are attempting to create is Good ol' fashion Marxism based on Karl Marx's theory that: The world is split into multiple classes (groups) of people. The two main classes are the working class and the ruling class. The working class is exploited by the ruling class. There is a class conflict between, Let's say... Oppressed Black Americans vs. White Supremacy!
I was taught someone's character comes before their color. Our country is out of control and it depends on what half you what to cheer on and believe in.
Personally, I'm more worried about Crime, Our border, China, North Korea, and homeless veterans. I'll take a pissed-off businessman vs. a grinning political puppet any day of the week. And to Quote you NJ, "Shut up and pray for (us) them"!
NJ Rose... First of all, I would like to congratulate you on not wanting to eat babies. The word "Pedophile"(s) is no longer allowed due to them being singled out as a "Bad" person wanting to hurt our children. I'm disappointed, the Progressiveness of you should know this already!?Please remember, They/Thems?, are now called "MAP"(S) Minor attracted Persons! Don't want to hurt any molester's feelings!So far, you are correct in that juvenile name-calling should stop, for example... Racist, White Supremacists, etc.
And, I'm almost sure you are confusing what you call Socialism as being "good Christian values" is incorrect. Socialism would be... let's say you bought and paid for a house all by yourself, then someone came to your door and said I really like your house, so I'm moving in, now half of your house is mine! Welfare and Medicaid are a form of Socialism
Our country is based on Republic governance... We the "People" with good Christian values. Not the "Government".
Here's a couple of definitions for the uneducated.
so·cial·ism
noun
a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
fas·cism
noun
often capitalized : a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition
fascism is a mass political movement that emphasizes extreme nationalism, militarism, and the supremacy of both the nation and the single, powerful leader over the individual citizen.
Tell me, which definition better describes either party...
Ah HG aka PG got that copy and paste down don't you. Good for you you are getting smarter everyday. But when it comes to NJ the idea that we all should think about our Christian values and pray for them. Sounds good but in this day in age there is way to much division between our parties. I think Obama is guilty of fanning the fires of division and racism. He had the perfect opportunity to heal the hatred between the police and blacks but it just wasn't in him. He is another race baiter that thrived on division. Biden himself is a racist and has shown that he was in many comments he has made in the past. He now calls white people and MAGA people terrorist and white supremacist. I may one sided on this but as long as the demorat party is attacking us and Donald Trump there will never be harmony between the parties. The demorats will never stop until they get their wish and that is for a one party nation with no middle class. Also the border needs to be closed. Got your EV yet.
RP aka DA - I see that those definitions really triggered you this morning! Stop your whining and open your eyes...
HG aka PG the only thing that I realized is that you and your party are still losers and hipocrits, got your EV yet.
