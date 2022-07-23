There’s a lot of hand-wringing over monsoon season this week — from our perspective in Lake Havasu City, however, you might not even realize that this time of year is supposed to be our rainy season.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Friday afternoon that his office was working “around the clock” in response to flooding in Coconino County because of a series of storms in that area. Floods have been made worse because of burn cars from recent fires, so much so that Ducey issued a declaration of emergency last week and requested assistance from the Arizona National Guard.
Closer to our area, fires near the communities of Yucca and Wikieup and Kingman were started by monsoon storms last week.
Mother Nature seems to be ignoring Lake Havasu City this year, but 2022’s monsoon season won’t end for another month, and we might get our chance this week.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of thunderstorms and showers starting tonight.
Today’s weather will bring a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, going up to 40 percent by this evening. Showers are likely throughout the day on Monday, according to forecasters, and more rain is possible every day of the week through Friday.
Grab your umbrellas and rain coats. If there was ever a chance to get a little rain in Havasu, this week is it.
We feel obligated to issue the typical safety warning: If the storms do arrive (it’s best to be skeptical about these things) remember, stay out of deep water and low-water crossings, and stay off the lake. Stay dry out there!
