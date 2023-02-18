Democrats with presidential ambitions should be calculating how much longer they can defer to President Joe Biden.

The primaries are just one year away and already several Republicans are at various stages of organizing a 2024 campaign. Former President Donald Trump is formally in, of course, as is his United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Vice President Mike Pence, Michigan’s former congressman Mike Rogers and a dozen or so current or past GOP governors are teasing bids.

