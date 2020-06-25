Editor: Aunt Jemima and her friend Uncle Ben are evidently out of a job. They were not relieved of their positions for non-performance of their duties, but because of their ethnicity and their relationship to a dark period in our nation’s history. We may however retain in the public domain another individual also representative of that history. Colonel Sanders, he of the fried chicken corporation that bears his name. Colonel Sanders, a former confederate officer, and a former slave owning Southern planter hails from the slave owning state of Kentucky…hence the name, Kentucky Fried Chicken.
To its credit Kentucky retained its loyalty to the Union though it did support the secessionist “shadow government” throughout the Civil War. Until overrun by Federal troops, Kentucky was a slave state, and there were plenty “Colonel Sanders” in Kentucky who supported that “peculiar institution.” Yet in every city, town, village, hamlet and crossroads across this nation we’re treated to the face of this representative of a Confederate Colonel a-smilin’ down on us. Something is wrong with that. If the image of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben have to go how much sooner should this representative of the South’s slave owning aristocracy be allowed a public face! Someone should say something. I just did!
Noah Harris
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.