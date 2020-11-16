Editor: Let’s be real, Sam Scarmardo, local gun shop owner, gruff political activist and occasional Republican candidate for public office is actually one of the local good guys.
On the upside, I know Sam, though I’m not sure we’re friends. Let’s just say I know the guy and that gives me a bit of reflected glory.
On the downside, he called me a “communist” on the front page of the Today’s News-Herald (Nov. 8). Not me personally, but in his comments on the results on the recent election, he said, and I paraphrase… “The Democrats… or as I like to call them, communists, stole the election!”
True, I tend to vote for the Democrats, but I consider myself one of the last Eisenhower Republicans. You remember those slightly right-of-center Republicans that existed in the wild before the Reagan Republicans drove them underground and eventually replaced them with the GOP/Tea/Fox party? I’m not sure Ike would approve of these folks, but that’s history.
Sam was upset because Joe Biden seems to have won this year’s presidential sweepstakes, our every four year, free-for-all mud wrestle. Come on Sam, the “communists” didn’t win, nor did the socialists, nor the fascists, nor the monarchists.
We the people won and nobody “stole” anything.
Here’s how it works. First we line up like the Hatfields and McCoys. Then we trade insults. Then we blaze away at each other for an extended length of time. But when the smoke clears, we’re supposed to shake hands and the losing side says, “we’ll get ya’ next time!”
Lately that hasn’t been the case and that’s too bad.
The bottom line here, is that Joe and the Democrats aren’t a bunch of Stalinists and the Republicans aren’t a bunch of Mussolinis, goose stepping, fascist black shirts either.
We all need to stop with the insults and get down to the work that needs to be done.
God knows there’s enough of that. All in favor say aye!
Noah Harris
Lake Havasu City
