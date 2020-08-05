Editor: Governor Ducey’s orders to close gyms again has caused another “essential” business to close for good. Essential because this gym in Lake Havasu City has a large membership of elderly people trying to keep fit with wellness programs they can’t get at home.
This gym has always practiced a sanitary environment even more so after re-opening from the first shut down. Closing should be an individual basis by the Health Department.
If he is so concerned then why has he left the backdoor to the state here in Lake Havasu City open to California and Nevada?
We have more vulnerable (elderly) people here than anywhere in the country.
Since Memorial Day the corona virus has increased dramatically and it doesn’t take Einstein to figure it out, why? There are more boaters here than in years past, reason being areas in their states are restricted. For the most part they do not practice safe health practices, they are here to “party like they mean it.”
Has Havasu become the old-age home? To let the virus run its course and the elderly have to fend for themselves, while those who can do something, (close the Channel, beaches and enforce health practices), just stand there with their heads in their wallets and say our hands are tied. Case in point Body Beach, West Nile Virus, distancing on beach and allowed to stay open…Really?
Norm Stephens
Lake Havasu City
I don’t think what your saying makes sense! I do however think that establishments should be open to those who want to participate!
[thumbup]
