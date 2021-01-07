Editor: So now the vaccines are out, but not getting distributed in a timely manner. In 1947 a man traveled from Mexico City, headed for Maine. He stopped in NYC because he didn’t feel well. He was diagnosed with smallpox, and within a month, six million had been vaccinated. In the end, there were only 12 cases, and one death, which was the original case.
When presented with mask mandates and social distancing, closings, etc. one government representative asked, “What would the founding fathers say?” Well, guess what? George Washington started quarantines during cholera and yellow fever outbreaks. People actually cooperated, and things went well.
Now, here we are in the 21st century, and we moan and cry about wearing masks, we bellyache about closings because we can’t go out and get pickled every night.What babies! Is it just Arizona? I was talking to a friend in central NY, and she said she hasn’t seen one person in public without a mask since last March! Others in different parts of the country have told me they have people at the entrances to stores, enforcing masks. No entry without them.
The experts in charge can’t even get the vaccine distributed in a timely manner. People got things done in the past without the aid of computers, FedEx, UPS, or any other modern day assist. What has happened to mankind? Are we all soft, spoiled children, and if so, what will it take for us to grow up?.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.