There have been so many moronic letters recently that I would love to address, but I decided on Ed Schweizer’s short but not so sweet one from Friday, June 12.
He says we’re being run over by snowflakes. Now, throughout these protests, I’ve seen many calling the left “terrorists”, and blaming “far-left” groups that aren’t even organized groups for all the damage. I know Ed thinks I’m a horrible person. He accused me of wanting to kill poor babies, which couldn’t be further from the truth. So am I a terrorist or a snowflake?
I know one thing for sure. When lots of snowflakes get together, they create a blizzard. That’s what’s coming in November, Ed. A big, blue blizzard, and you’re going to need more than a blower. You’ll need the biggest freaking snowplow you can find!
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
