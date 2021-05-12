Editor: This is in answer to Mickie Rodgers' letter in the May 6 edition. How many times in the news do you hear, after some kind of altercation, that he or she was "off their meds"? I hear that a lot in the news. Where in time did anyone think it was a good idea to let the mentally ill go around free and depend on them to take their meds? If there were mental hospitals, they would be ON their meds, now wouldn't they? I still stand with my opinion. Ron Reagan was a fool to close mental hospitals, and I still say that there were never mass shootings and other specific social problems when mentally ill were hospitalized. I've seen this for myself, and you know you have, too.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
