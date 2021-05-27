Editor: There is no organization called “Antifa” Antifa stands for anti fascism.
World War II vets were Antifa because they fought fascism. Anyone who is against fascism is Antifa.
There is no membership card. Anyone can be Antifa. Everyone should be Antifa.
Maybe this will help clear the clouded minds of the Trump supporters.
Another thing: Fascism, socialism and communism are totally different things. Stop lumping all those titles on progressives. None of them are accurate!
Norma Lembach
Kingman
Yeah, Norma, and "Black Lives Matter" is really about black lives. Also I'll bet the Easter bunny filled your basket this year.
I guess all those who public identify themselves as ANTIfA as they destroy loot burn and incite violence are deluding themselves ? Also the website entitled ANTIFA that’s a direct link to the AcTBLUE Democrat fundraising site should be reported for false advertising LOL
Yes, I agree Blazer..it just identifies those bottom feeders that can't think for themselves...always trying to get that golden egg (at anyone else's cost).
Oh, Norma, thank you, but I feel bad that because you gave everyone the facts you will now be subjected to the insults, attacks and hate from the loser usual suspects who show up here making fools of themselves.
I am unsure whether you would recognize a "fact" if you saw one. But, you and your little troop of whiners are comic relief at times. Norma is from Kingman, you know. You always take issue with those comments coming from over the hill.
