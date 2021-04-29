Editor: In answer to the letter from Betsy Ellis on April 26, you just gave the best argument for reopening mental hospitals. Reagan took them away, and the crazies have been loose and causing great harm ever since. There were never mass shootings before this. We also need to get back to discipline. The past four decades of calling spanking abuse, and schools not using corporal punishment has brought about a generation of spoiled brat adults who act like they should be back in diapers!
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
