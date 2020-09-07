Editor: Here it is, the end of the summer holidays. We start with Memorial Day, the day we pay our respects to those who lost their lives serving our country. We put flowers on their graves, have parades, and in general, we’re very humbled and grateful to them.
Then comes Independence Day, the day we pay respect to our wonderful country, and the people who fought the Revolution for our freedom from Great Britain.
Lastly, we have Labor Day. This is the day we celebrate ourselves, all the workers who contribute to the flow of commerce, construction, government, healthcare and all the services we enjoy.
None of these holidays were ever meant to celebrate Donald Trump. His cult members call themselves patriots, but they’re using patriotic holidays to pay homage to their dear leader.
Even after many have come out and verified he’s called our fallen heroes losers and suckers; even after he played down the corona virus, mask wearing and distancing, which has led to the largest percentage of deaths on the planet, they still use any excuse to wave their stupid flags and squish their maskless selves together. The losers and suckers aren’t our service men and women, they’re the Trump cult members.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
