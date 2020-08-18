Editor: Letter writer Michael Anenberg told us this virus is not the flu. He told Ms. Blackmore to think for herself. How about listening to the medical experts? This is a new form of a virus, and they still don't know everything about it. They're finding people have weird problems with kidneys, heart, liver and memory, after recovering from the virus. A friend of mine back in NY was in the hospital for over 100 days with this. He spent three weeks of that time on a ventilator. He has months of physical therapy to go through, after being bedridden for over three months. Get a clue, wear a mask when you go out, and listen to the experts.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
