Editor: For the past five years, since Trump took to the campaign trail, we’ve been subjected to his face everywhere we look. Open the paper, a magazine, or turn on the television, and there’s that ugly face. Then, came all the Trump flags — some with not so nice words on them, that maybe children shouldn’t see. On top of this, you choose to publish letters from the same Trump lovers over and over again. If that weren’t bad enough, there’s the editorials from anyone who has the right-leaning point of view. Did you know that Michael Reagan has a brother? His name is Ron, Jr. and his ideologies are the exact opposite of Mike’s. He’s in the media, too. Why not an editorial from him once in a while?
Now, on top of all these visual and mental assaults, there’s a Trumpet in a truck driving all over town with “(expletive) Biden” on each side of it, in huge letters. Children see this stuff, as he sits in parking lots of some of our largest stores, and the lot outside a pediatrician’s office! I’m so tired of all the assaults. How about a nice, kind-hearted left-leaning person just once in a while? That’s all I ask.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.