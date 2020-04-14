Editor: This is in response to Robert P. Bowen’s letter complaining that the media is panicking people with their daily death figures from COVID-19. Apparently, they’re not scaring folks in this town.
I shopped this morning at Safeway, Walgreens (during senior hours), CVS, and stopped into the Post Office. I was appalled at the lack of masks being worn.
Even seniors walking around without masks. I can’t help but wonder, are they all that ignorant, or are they willfully being “stubbornly ignorant?” They’re putting everyone at risk, and this virus is never going away, as long as they ignore medical experts, and listen to political people who aren’t even capable of reading.
Also, Mr. Bowen’s figures are a bit off. According to the figures in Today’s News Herald this morning, there’s 554,849 cases in the US, with 21,942 deaths.
That works out to .0395%. No medicine found yet to alleviate symptoms, and no vaccine in the near future.
The only “panic” I’ve seen is in the paper aisles, as the obsession with toilet paper goes amusingly on.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
