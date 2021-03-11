Editor: Once again, I just have to respond to Kandi Finfrock, specifically, the letter of Feb. 19.
Her daughter has a friend with “first-hand” knowledge, etc. So, third-party hearsay that Trump supporters didn’t incite the violence of Jan. 6. Hard-left activists like good ol’ “Antifa,” which isn’t even an organized movement, were to blame.
The media already had cameras set up. Well, of course they did, Kandi! They knew, like everyone else in the country, that Trump and his cult would start something. He went on and on for two months about how the election was stolen, and people turned up yelling “stop the steal”. He told people they had to “fight like hell” to keep their country. So they fought...by breaking in, destroying stuff, and spreading their feces all over the place, like animals. He called Pence a coward, and they yelled “hang Mike Pence!”
Now, the Proud Boys, Bugaloo Boys and the Oath Keepers have already taken bows for the insurrection. Do you really think they’d let the left take credit? Also, these groups have been named domestic terrorists, not all conservatives. By the way, these groups have also taken bows for the destruction in the cities last summer, some pretending to be on the left so Black Lives Matter would be blamed. Most of the media didn’t fall for that trick. I’m sure fox picked up on it and flew with it, though.
I’m afraid Kandi’s the one placing blame on the wrong people.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
Well said, Norma. Sadly Kandi is our papers version of Kingman's Linda Athens whose level of hatred was unmatched and led to the Kingman paper shutting down its comments section. But that's all right, we need people like Kandi to offer proof of just how insane supporters of the Former Guy are.
