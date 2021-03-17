Editor: In answer to Kandi Finfrock’s assertion that Antifa and leftist terrorists were at the insurrection, I give you a quote from a good friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has called Anthony Aguero “amazing” and said he was one of her “closest friends.” Aguero recently described his role in the insurrection in a livestream. He admitted to being there, and had this to say: “We were all there,” he said. “It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I’m the first to admit it, being one myself.” ‘Nuff said, Kandi.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
