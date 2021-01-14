Editor: Sometimes irony rears its weird head, and some of us roll our eyes at it. The irony here is that Kandi Finfrock stated in a letter that “you won’t see conservatives rioting, looting, burning buildings and destroying property” on the same day Trump-worshipping conservatives stormed the People’s House —our US Capitol! Haven’t seen a letter from her since.
Lately, you’ve published letters from others, besides me, who’ve noticed the long, rambling diatribes she writes with such great frequency. Why don’t you make your readers happy by not publishing some of her rants, or at least, cut some of the garbage out of them, so we don’t have to suffer nausea during our breakfasts!
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
OH, YES!!!! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
