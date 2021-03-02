Editor: This letter is to address all those who are flying the American flag upside down, as a sign of national distress.
During the video of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, I saw flags with swastikas on them, and a person wearing a T-shirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz.” This tells me there are Nazis running around free in my country.
I saw people carrying the Rebel flag, which tells me there are people who still haven’t come to grips with the fact that the South lost the Civil War, and they never will. I saw a DC policeman being beaten with the American flag, which tells me there are people who claim to be patriots and claim to support blue lives, but they’re lying. They have no respect for the flag or the police.
All of these things together tell me that, yes, this country is very much in distress. I hope President Biden can help America begin to heal and change for the better.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
As I drive around our community I see there are still pathetic losers flying the Former Guy 2020 flags, but they are, thankfully, few and far between. However I am gladdened to see Biden flags (aka the Stars and Stripes) waving proudly in our blue skies.
