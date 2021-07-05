Editor: I’ve been told this paper doesn’t allow any “direct” name-calling. Every day in your paper, the same small group of righties have the same old names for Democrats.
We’re fascists, yet we’re Antifa (which is anti-fascist!), we’re socialists and Marxists.
Hitler was a fascist. The first people he went after were socialists and Marxists. The Allies (including the US) fought against Hitler and his fascism. The Allies were antifa. Now it’s a bad word!
Trump, who knows absolutely nothing about history, has put all these crazy ideas in your head about Democrats, immigrants and refuge seekers, and his old favorite, fake news.
I have two names for Republicans, who need a flaming nutcase in the White House to “believe” in, if this paper will allow a Democrat the same license with names. Liars and cheaters. You prove it every, single day!
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
Norma, you fit right in with the local liberal name caller Big Bozo. What a couple of hypocrites.
Thank you, Norma. The list of attacks and insults from Republicans is truly astounding. Despite on 21 January Editor Brandon Bowers saying the following, “… so here's your warning: I'm going to start banning people from our comments if the insults don't stop." And yet on they go. Now you can expect the usual suspects to attack and insult you.
usual suspect to attack and insult = Bigbob
