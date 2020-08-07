Editor: In defense of Joe Biden, I think Ms. Finfrock should check out Wikipedia and other outlets on the history of Mr. Biden’s service during his years in the Senate.
I’m not going to take up space by going on a 700-word diatribe, I’m just saying he served on many committees, and was helpful in passing many bipartisan bills.
I’m an avid reader of current events. I’m not much of a TV watcher, and I don’t watch MSNBC or CNN very often. I have read articles in OAN. I find them very right-wing biased, and inaccurate.
I also looked up connections between Clinton, Obama and Putin. All I found was some meetings between them, with Secret Service and others there. I do want to address one thing about Biden’s history. In 2015, then-VP Joe Biden pressured the Ukranian Parliament to remove Prosecutor General, Victor Shokin because the US, the European Union and other international organizations considered him corrupt and ineffective.
In particular, he didn’t assertively investigate Burisma Holdings. That’s the company Hunter worked for, and the company Biden wanted more aggressively investigated! Biden withheld $1 billion in aid as part of this official policy. Maybe Ms. Finfrock should look into other news outlets for her information, and open her eyes.
Trump has done nothing in office, except give lots of money to the rich through tax breaks, and undo everything Obama did for our environment and our country.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
