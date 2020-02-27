Editor: This is in reply to George Berge’s letter of Feb. 25.
He totally misconstrued Mr. Thomas’s letter. First, I don’t think he was horrified by the elderly people in MAGA hats. Taken aback by their anger was what he said. He was also baffled about why anyone would want to spend their golden years being angry and fighting with friends and family.
You say no president was more hateful to those he didn’t agree with than Obama. Wow! Here Trump is firing anyone he thinks doesn’t worship him, including Lt. Col. Hindman and even his twin brother! I never saw photos of Obama wearing a nasty face — in eight years, just smiles and waves. All he sees of Trump are hateful, angry faces, or that nose in the air one he loves so much. By the way, he wasn’t acquitted because he’s innocent. It’s because the right-wing Senate had their minds made up long before the “trial.” They wanted to hear from no witnesses. Just acquit and get it over with.
Antifa was not born from Obama. Various Antifa groups have been around since the 1920s and 30s, fighting European fascism. The modern American Antifa groups were active in the 80s against racism and white supremacy. They became mostly dormant in the 2000s, until the rise of Trump and the alt-right. Look it up. It’s on Wikipedia, among other sources I found.
If we had universal health care, or even reasonably priced health care, those hat wearers might actually have a whole set of teeth each!
Trump is not a street fighter who fights back. He’s a bully who starts trouble wherever he goes. He’s an example of hatred to young and old.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
Lt. Colonel Hindman is a terrorist in sheep's clothing. Barack "Hussein" Obama is much the same. Both are enemies to this country where our way of life and longevity of constitution is concerned. How we survived 8 years of King "O" I'll never know? Trump - 2020
