Editor: All you republicans who are still talking about voter fraud and a rigged election must be listening to that ole fake news again. Twenty three out of twenty four lawsuits brought by Don have been thrown out of court for lack of evidence, so far. That one case they actually heard was fraud committed by a republican. Imagine that! Are you really alright with his waste of taxpayer money on perpetual lawsuits?
I’ve seen interviews with many vote counters and election overseers, both democrat and republican, who are insulted by all these accusations. In fact, republicans have called this the most secure election in history. I’ve seen studies showing voter fraud to be around .00006%
You people have to understand that because your dear leader is a fraud, that’s not how everyone acts. Most people are basically honest, especially with something this important. Don has cried “wolf” way too many times. Why do you keep believing such a crazed fool?
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
The number of cases that did it to make it to court has reached 34 out of 35 and the funniest thing ever is Dripping Brain Rudy getting COVID. Now we will see how many morons (Borrelli?) who posed with him come down with it.
Moron!
