Editor: Kandi Finfrock refuses to believe that “senile” Joe Biden won the election, so she insists that there must have been massive cheating.
In all your rambling letters, you mention God helping us, or praying to God for help, yet, you can’t even get through the first sentence without calling someone a name....one of Don’s many bad examples that his hypocritical followers imitate. Apparently, your news service didn’t show the people dancing in the streets of this country, as well as in the streets of many countries around the globe. He’s a very hated man, and many are glad to get rid of this autocrat wannabe.
Yes, Don had more votes than in 2016 because of a huge turnout. Joe Biden had more votes than Hillary or Don did in 2016, and way more votes than Don in 2020. It’s that simple, Kandi. Votes have been counted and re-counted. People have been questioned and re-questioned, and are tired of hearing about it. I can’t imagine where you became privy to hundreds of sworn testimonies all over the country, or where you got the idea there are more minorities for Don, especially after his treatment of protestors this summer. Why would you think Putin and his commies would want Biden/Harris to win? Don’s the one who kisses Putin’s behind, not Biden. Maybe your news service isn’t exactly accurate.
You say you won’t concede to being governed by Biden’s “cheaters”, both in yesterday’s paper, and again in another letter published today....well, maybe it’s time to leave the country, Kandi. Maybe all you can see is fraud because your idol, trump, is a fraud. Not everyone’s as low as him and his cronies.
I have a feeling you’ve gotten more negative feedback than positive, since you’ve taken your Facebook page down. I also have to wonder why you get these long diatribes published, including your latest--two days in a row.
What’s up with that, hmmmm?
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
