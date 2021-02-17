Editor: In the Saturday, Jan. 23, edition there was an article about Embry Health giving out vaccines at Mohave Community College. You provided a website to sign up on. I went to that website, and signed up both myself and my husband. They took our birth dates and driver license numbers, so they knew we were locals, but under 75.
We were able to book appointments anyway, for the next Friday, the 29th. I booked myself first at 4:40 p.m. When I started, there were appointments open until 5 p.m. By the time I finished with mine, those appointments were taken, and I had to book my husband at 5.
When we arrived, there was no sign for vaccines, just for testing. There were a couple of cars in line. A worker asked our ages, and told us that we couldn’t get the vaccine because we weren’t 75.
I told him the site booked us, and he just shrugged and suggested we keep booking appts, but don’t show up for them until the age drops to 65.
I went back on the website, and found that they’re booked all the way through April. I gave up at that point.
We went by MCC five times over the weekend, and same thing. Two or three cars there, even a couple times with no cars there! If they’re booked, why aren’t there long lines? Now I read an onion in today’s paper about snowbirds getting the vaccine! What is going on in this freaky darned town?
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.