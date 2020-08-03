Editor: Kandi Finfrock’s letter of July 31 was, again, a jumble of hateful rhetoric and insults to the Democratic Party.
During the “clown show” she referred to, AG Barr evaded, side-stepped and probably added a few lies to the mix. He expressed ignorance of things the rest of the country knows about. His denial of knowing about the mask protesters storming the Michigan State Capitol, with guns, screaming in the faces of the masked guards is really hard to swallow. The whole country saw it on TV, but our Attorney General missed it? Right! Are you good with what those protesters said? They talked about death and dismemberment of the Michigan State Governor.
You call the Democratic Party disgusting, but you’re alright with criminals like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone getting pardoned. Two men who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents. You’re alright with Michael Cohen (the “fixer”) getting let out of jail and placed on house arrest to protect him from covid-19. You’re alright with Trump’s well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, accused sex trafficker. You’re alright with a man who cheated on three wives, paid a porn star to keep their sexual encounters quiet, and who is now trying to “postpone” the November elections. He has no idea what’s in the Constitution, and thinks he can just make it all up as he goes. You’re also alright with Trump meeting with Russians, including Putin, with no reporters, or even other government officials in the room with them. You also must be alright with Trump not even bringing up the subject of Russia paying mercenaries to kill our troops. What in the world kind of moral value system do you have?
I look forward to November, when well over 50% of the country exercises their right to fix our country by putting a decent, caring human being in the White House who actually understands the Constitution....namely, Joe Biden!.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
