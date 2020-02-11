Editor: I’ve read one too many letters from Ed Schweizer. I finally had to answer.
I’ve been a Democrat all of my adult life, and I’m not any of the things Ed says I am. I don’t want to be overrun by illegal immigrants. I want immigration reform. We’ve all wanted that for many years now, but it never gets done by our lawmakers.
I don’t promote legalizing all drug use. Marijuana should be legal, since it’s not addictive and has many health benefits. I certainly wouldn’t condone the legalization of cocaine, heroin or meth!
I do oppose the death penalty because I’ve seen too many stories of people wrongfully sentenced when DNA findings years later show someone else is guilty.
As for abortion, I don’t believe in it for myself, and I know many Democrats who don’t, either. However, I don’t condone preventing a woman from making that choice for herself. I also hate to see old men making those decisions for women. No Republicans want to be responsible for the many children who come into this world with nothing. One in five children live in poverty, and go to bed hungry in this country. Fix that first!
Ed says we decry a racist nation, yet forget we elected a black president. Yes, he was elected, but he was harassed constantly. Trump claims to be treated worse than any president. I see a lot of comical caricatures of him, but I’ve never seen an effigy of him hanging from a gallows, or him being portrayed as a monkey. That was done to Obama over and over.
I do think most Dems believe in climate change, since almost every scientist on this planet says it’s happening. I do see proponents of fossil fuel denying it all the time. All I ever see from most Republicans is lying, cheating and name calling. You believe in smaller government, yet almost daily in the paper I see a Republican legislator trying to enact a specious law designed to take away some right from some group of people. Stop watching the spin on Fox News, and start asking your representatives and senators to cooperate with each other, and maybe we can save ourselves from the harm that has been done by this administration.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
"Marijuana should be legal, since it’s not addictive and has many health benefits." - Martha - You're wrong about the addiction part. I know people going back to the 60's that still can't put the reefer down. It helped destroy their families. Their kids picked up the same drug abuse and it ruined their lives. Why do you think Cheech and Chong back then called it dope?
Hang on, Norma, the usual suspects will come after you in droves. Of course none of them will actually address the excellent points you made, but they will attack you.
